EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

