Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $7.32 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

