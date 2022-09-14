The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,056,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 590,328 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $835,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $130.99 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

