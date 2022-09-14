Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 2,466 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.