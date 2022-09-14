Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 247 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

