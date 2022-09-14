Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 1,571 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $130.99 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $326.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

