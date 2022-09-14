UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

