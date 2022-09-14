Stack Financial Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 3.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

