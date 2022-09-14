Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 163,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 503.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,241 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

