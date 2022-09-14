Capital Research Global Investors Has $6.65 Billion Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,909,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,622 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.11% of Meta Platforms worth $6,650,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.67 and a 52 week high of $378.59.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

