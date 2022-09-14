Capital International Sarl Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

