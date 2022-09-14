iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

