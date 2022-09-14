Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 30,707 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,707 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 22.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

