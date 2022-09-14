WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 3.4 %

V stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.