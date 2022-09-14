Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,293,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 68,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

