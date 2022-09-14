Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,293,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 68,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
