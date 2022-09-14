Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,837,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,823,983 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.86% of Chevron worth $2,741,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.19.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

