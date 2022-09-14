Capital International Sarl Has $13.28 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

