Capital World Investors Acquires 22,890,585 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.42% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,609,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

