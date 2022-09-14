Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.19% of Verizon Communications worth $2,540,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

