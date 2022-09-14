Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.3% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $44,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average is $212.75. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.