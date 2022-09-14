Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.40 and a 200-day moving average of $413.72.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

