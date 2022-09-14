Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,225 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,632,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.