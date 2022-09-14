Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,585,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

