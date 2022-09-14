Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 10,333 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

