Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,430 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.14% of Crown Castle worth $3,311,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

