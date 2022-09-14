Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Capital Group International Inc. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,428 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $170,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day moving average of $551.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

