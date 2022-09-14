O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $549,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

