Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

