Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 325 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 77,140 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
