EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,180 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 670,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,343,000 after buying an additional 152,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.