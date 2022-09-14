Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.51 Billion Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.63% of Kimberly-Clark worth $1,506,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

