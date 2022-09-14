Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned 3.77% of Caterpillar worth $4,484,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

