Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 233 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $409.33 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.79. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

