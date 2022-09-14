Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 14,233 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

