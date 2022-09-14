Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 389,262 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 658.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,262 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

