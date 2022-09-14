Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 36,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

