Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 17,663 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.67 and a 1-year high of $378.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

