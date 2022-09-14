Capital International Investors Has $1.72 Billion Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.92% of United Parcel Service worth $1,717,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.7 %

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average is $191.89. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

