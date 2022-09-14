Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,871,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,660,689 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital World Investors owned about 2.36% of Comcast worth $5,003,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

