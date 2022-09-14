Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 5,595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 9.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 163,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 503.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,241 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

