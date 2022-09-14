EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $49.42 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,085 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 163,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 503.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

