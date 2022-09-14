Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.59 Billion Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.97% of Micron Technology worth $2,585,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $62,876,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,802,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,530,000 after purchasing an additional 663,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

