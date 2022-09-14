Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

