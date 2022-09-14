Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.16% of Micron Technology worth $2,750,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of MU opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

