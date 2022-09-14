Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $5.82 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day moving average of $551.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

