The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 389,772 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $790,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
