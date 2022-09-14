Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

