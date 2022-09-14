Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 17,272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

