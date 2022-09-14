Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.2 %

CAT stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.