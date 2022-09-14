Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 9,870 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

